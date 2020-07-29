ACC announces scheduling model for fall; football begins Sept. 7 with only home non-conference games

The ACC released its scheduling model for the 2020 season on Wednesday and it appears West Virginia now has a vacancy on its schedule where its season opener with Florida State once was.

The announced model states that the football season will begin the week of Sept. 7-12, and the season will be shortened to 11 games — 10 conference games for each team plus one non-conference game. That non-conference game must be played in the home state of the ACC team.

West Virginia’s season opener was slated for Sept. 5 against Florida State at the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Georgia. Although it hasn’t been explicitly announced, it seems WVU’s season opener is off the schedule. It also rules out the possibility of a matchup with Virginia at the same venue, unless the game is played at UVA’s Scott Stadium or elsewhere in Virginia.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

This marks the second matchup on WVU’s schedule that has been put in jeopardy after the Big Ten Conference announced its move to a conference-only schedule, effectively wiping the Mountaineers’ week three matchup with Maryland off the slate.