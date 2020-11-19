Access to Morgantown Public Safety Building will be limited due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City officials announced on Thursday that access to certain buildings will be limited due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to officials, access to the Public Safety Building is limited to essential business only effective immediately. Those wishing to enter the Public Safety Building are required to request access at the Spruce Street entrance of the building.

Hearings in Morgantown Municipal Court will take place as scheduled, officials explained. Court fines and fees can be paid online at the CitePayUsa website.

Anyone with questions or concerns, can contact the Municipal Court at 304-284-7497.

The Morgantown Parking Authority window is still open, but parking citations and other fees can be paid online at the MPA website.

For questions or concerns about parking, call the Morgantown Parking Authority at 304-284-7435.