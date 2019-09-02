Accident on W.Va. 19 South Saturday leaves 2 dead

WESTON, W.Va. – An accident which occurred Saturday on W.Va. Rt. 19 South in Lewis County has left two people dead.

According to a representative with the West Virginia State Police Department, a vehicle with three passengers was travelling westbound on Skin Creek and attempted to cross W.Va. Rt. 19 South onto Minuteman Drive.

As the vehicle went to cross, a truck travelling on W.Va. Rt. 19 South t-boned the vehicle, leaving two of the three from the passenger vehicle dead as result of injuries sustained in the accident, according to state police.

The other two, including the driver of the truck whom was found to be not at fault for the incident, have since been released from the hospital, according to state police.

The representative from the state police officer also released the names of the deceased in the incident: Randall Keen and James Banks, both of Barbour County.

No other information is available at this time.