Ace Hardware to bring more business to Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A nationally known hardware store is setting up shop in Grafton. Ace Hardware, is opening a new location in the Grenne’s Plaza in the heart of Taylor County.

Ace Hardware Corporation is an American hardware retailers’ cooperative based in Oak Brook, Illinois. It is the world’s largest hardware retail cooperative, and the largest non-grocery American retail cooperative.

There are several Ace’s in north central West Virginia, but this will be the first one located in Taylor county.

The hardware store will be off of Blueville Drive, directly next to the Salvation Army store. Construction has already begun on the inside of the store, but there is no official date posted on when the project will be completed.