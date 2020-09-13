ACLU sent a letter to all 55 counties in West Virginia, regarding LGBTQ student rights

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A letter was sent to the Barbour County Superintendent ensuring that all public schools in West Virginia must follow the Fourth Circuit ruling, regarding LGBTQ rights for students.

The letter was also sent to all 55 counties in the state of West Virginia, and explains that the Fourth Circuit ruling applies to all public schools in the state and many private schools as well.

Recently, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a Virginia school system violated the civil rights of ACLU client Gavin Grimm, when school officials barred him from using the boy’s restroom and refused to update his school records to match his gender identity.

That ruling is also binding on West Virginia.

The ruling states: discrimination based on a students’ sexual orientation or gender identity is a form of sex discrimination prohibited by the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

ACLU-WV Executive Director Joseph Cohen said in the letter, all LGBTQ students in West Virginia have the right to update their official records to reflect their correct names, form Gay-Straight Alliances (sometimes also called Gender-Sexuality Alliances), dress in accordance with their gender identity and be protected from harassment and discrimination.

A study conducted by the Williams Institute at UCLA shows that West Virginia has the highest percentage of trans-identifying teenagers in the country.

Cohen also stated, LGBTQ students who experience stigma and discrimination are more likely to contemplate or attempt suicide. The only supportive adult, in several LGBTQ member’s lives, is a teacher or a principal.

“We know that kids who feel safe and welcome at school engage in less risky behaviors, have improved mental health, and do better academically,” the letter states. “Instituting affirming policies are not only required by law, they simply make schools better.”

To read the letter from ACLU, click here.