ACT to provide new options designed to improve test-taking experience

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WTNH) — ACT, the maker of the ACT test, plans to introduce three new options designed to improve a student’s test-taking experience and their opportunities to get into college.

Starting in Sept. 2020, students will have the option to retake individual sections of the test, rather than the entire exam.

https://twitter.com/ACT/status/1181466312444395520

Those who take the test more than once will be given an ACT “superscore” that calculates their highest possible composite score.

Students can also take the test online on national test dates, which will allow for faster test results.

If taken online, the wait will be two days, not weeks. Students can then use the score right away for college admissions applications or plan to retake the test (or part of it).

“Students come first at ACT, and these groundbreaking new options will directly benefit them, providing more choices, an improved testing experience, and a better opportunity to showcase their readiness and reach their maximum potential,” Suzana Delanghe, ACT chief commercial officer, told PRNewswire. “With these changes, ACT is evolving to meet students in the digital world in which they live. We want to do a better job of helping them succeed.”

Delanghe said the content and format of the ACT test itself will not change.

The three new options were created based on feedback from students, parents, teachers, counselors, administrators and higher education officials.