Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Active shooter reported in the New Cumberland area; one confirmed with a gunshot wound

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 9:39 PM East Liverpool City Hospital has confirmed one victim has arrived with a gunshot wound

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are surrounding a house in the New Cumberland area near Oak Glen High School after reports of an active shooter.

Deputies tell 7News there are multiple units on scene.

Deputies also say the alleged shooter had allegedly threatened to shoot the Dollar General.

The store is being used as a staging area for police.

We have a crew headed to that area.

Stay with 7News for updates as this situation develops.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News