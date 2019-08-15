Active shooter reported in the New Cumberland area; one confirmed with a gunshot wound

UPDATE 9:39 PM East Liverpool City Hospital has confirmed one victim has arrived with a gunshot wound

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are surrounding a house in the New Cumberland area near Oak Glen High School after reports of an active shooter.

Deputies tell 7News there are multiple units on scene.

Deputies also say the alleged shooter had allegedly threatened to shoot the Dollar General.

The store is being used as a staging area for police.

We have a crew headed to that area.

All players from both teams are safe. — Oak Glen High School Girls Soccer (@OGLadyBearsSoc) August 15, 2019

