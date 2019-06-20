Adamston Elementary receives innovation grant for STEM program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Adamston Elementary School has received an innovation grant to help strengthen its STEM-education program.

Chevron, EQT and The Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation has granted Adamston $7,500. That funding will go toward the school’s new program called “Making Space Pawsitive in Our Studio.”

Reading specialist Tammy Carpenter said the program will help give students a better foundation in problem solving and prepare them for careers in a growing industry.

“We are so thankful for them because those are what the jobs are in our area right now, so we want to make sure that we start our kids at an early age to make sure that they are ready for those jobs when they get out here, that they’re exposed to what’s available,” Carpenter.

The Harrison County Board of Education has chosen to match the grant giving the school $1,500 for the program.