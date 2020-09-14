After 39 years, Marion County swears in new clerk

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For the first time in 39 years, the Marion County Clerk’s office swore in a new clerk.

Janice Cosco has been the clerk in Marion county for almost four decades, and finally made the decision to retire. On Monday September 14, Julie Kincaid was sworn in as the official new county clerk.

“This office is actually my passion,” said Kincaid. “I love elections, I love dealing with elections, I love dealing with the poll workers, I love the tabulations. Its a real challenge, it’s very difficult work sometimes, but I am ready to take on those challenges. I wasn’t expecting this at all, but I am looking forward to it and I am even more excited about the future.”

Julie, and her husband James Kincaid

Kincaid has worked for the Marion County Clerk’s office for 13 years, serving a variety of different positions over the years. She said she has huge shoes to fill, but she will do that to the best of her ability for the people in Marion county.

“I am hoping to accomplish the continuity of service that the public has come to expect from Janice Cosco’s office. We do not wish to change anything,” said Kincaid. “Everyone here works together fantastic, and that is so important. I have referred to these people as my family, because in a way they are. Knowing and enjoying those who you work with everyday makes it so much easier to get the job done. There isn’t a single person here who isn’t willing to help another person out.”

Kincaid’s term is for two years. With COVID-19 uncertainty, and the general election a month and a half away, Julie said she is ready to get rolling in her new position and tackle all the challenges that may come. She expects a smooth general election, just as it was with the primaries back in June.