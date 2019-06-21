Agricultural Enhancement Program sign-ups end

MT. CLARE, W.Va. – Friday was the final day of sign-ups for this year’s West Fork Conservation District’s Agricultural Enhancement Program.

Farmers can sign up for the program and the conservation district will help them find new ways to conserve soil and water. After the program ends, the district will use a ranking system to distribute funding to farms that need it most.

“A lot of farmers, they’re stuck in the mindset where ‘we’ve always farmed this way.’ They’re kind of opposed to changing their ways or not necessarily using the best management practices, so we’re trying to put an incentive with our program,” said conservation specialist Caleb Smith.

This annual program covers Harrison, Doddridge, Gilmer, and Lewis counties.