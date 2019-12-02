Alderson Broaddus receives donation for classroom remodel

Philippi, W.Va.- The Sigma Delta Nu Alumni association donated $25,000 and dedicated two classrooms in Withers-Brandon Hall as a memory for the the Delphic Legacy at Alderson Broaddus University.

With this donation, ABU was able to purchase 40 desks and chairs plus whiteboards for the two classrooms. Withers-Brandon Hall is the second oldest building on AB campus.

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Joan Propst said not only does the university benefit from the remodel, but also the students as well.

“The students are able to be much more engaged in their learning. Facility can use a lot more involved learning technics and pedagogy that enables the student to have a better learning outcome. The more engage they are in the kinds of learning that occurs in the classroom the better the students learning is the better it occurs,” said Dr. Joan Propst.

Students can now attend classes, organizational meetings and study sessions in the new classrooms.