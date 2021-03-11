All12 Courtside: Seven ranked teams battle on Day 2 of the Big 12 Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All12 Courtside is coming to you live Thursday afternoon from the Big 12 Championships in downtown Kansas City! The day’s action is highlighted by matchups featuring seven teams ranked inside the Top 25.

The tournament kicked off Wednesday night with Kansas State notching an 71-50 upset victory over TCU, and Oklahoma sliding past Iowa State 79-73.

Oklahoma State, ranked #12, started Thursday’s sessions by knocking off #10 West Virginia in an exciting back-and-forth game, hanging on for a 72-69 win. Avery Anderson’s layup with 55 seconds left to play proved to be the winning bucket. The Mountaineers had a couple of shots to tie the game in the final seconds, but missed a three-pointer, and Sam McNeil’s shot that fell left his hands after the buzzer.

The Cowboys will play the Baylor Bears at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Baylor shook off a good fight by Kansas State for a 74-68 win. Davion Mitchell led the second-ranked Bears with 25 points, MaCio Teague had 24. Davion Bradford and Nijel Pack paced the Wildcats with 18 points each.

All12 has details on those games and the evening sessions where the #11 Kansas Jayhawks battle #25 Oklahoma, followed by #13 Texas playing #20 Texas Tech. The winners of the late matchups play Friday at 8:30 p.m.