Allstate Insurance announced a new coverage policy for all Lyft drivers in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lyft drivers across the state of West Virginia are now covered by Allstate Insurance.

Allstate Insurance Company has been selected to provide commercial auto coverage to Lyft in eight states, beginning Oct. 1.

The select states include:

California

Iowa

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Missouri

Ohio

West Virginia

The Allstate policies provide coverage throughout the cycle of a Lyft trip, from when a driver turns on the Lyft driver app, to pick up and trip completion. Riders are automatically protected by Allstate at no additional cost each time they get in the car with Lyft, according to release.

Peoples’ needs change quickly and constantly, and they shouldn’t worry about the complexities of insurance coverage as they use their personal vehicles to make money. We make it simple by providing a circle of protection as they seamlessly transition to commercial coverage. As the sharing economy evolves, Allstate will continue to lead the way to make transportation safer and smarter, providing cost-effective coverage for drivers.” Jamie Trish, president of Allstate Business Insurance

The release states that drivers using Lyft typically rely on protection from their personal auto insurance when they are offline or don’t have the app turned on. Some Allstate customers who drive using Transportation Network Companies (TNC) have additional ride-sharing coverage, such as Allstate’s Ride for Hire coverage, for certain coverages outside of their personal auto policy and TNC commercial coverage.

Coverages vary by state and during period of engagement. They also may include bodily injury and property damage liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist liability, and collision and comprehensive coverage, subject to policy terms, conditions and deductibles.

To view the full release stating the new Allstate Insurance Policies for Lyft drivers, visit the Allstate Website.