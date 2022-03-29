CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Fran Alvaro had yet another stunning night in the circle as the winning pitcher against Lewis County.

Alvaro recorded strikeouts for all of the first nine outs in three innings to start the game and ended the game with 17 K’s.

The contest was scoreless until the bottom of the third put the first run on the board for the Eagles.

A big fifth inning put Robert C. Byrd up 5-0 thanks to a two-run home run from Avery Childers.

A late rally in the top of the sixth was fueled by Brooklyn Golden’s two RBI single to make the score 5-2. But the Maids were stopped from there.

Robert C. Byrd won 5-2 over Lewis County.

Gina Alvaro and Childers led RCB on offense with 2 RBI each.