American Red Cross hosts Tastes of West Virginia

“Food is certainly something people rally around but at the same time, by getting everyone here we’re able to call attention to the work that the red cross does,” said American Red Cross, Executive Director of North East West Virginia.

The American Red Cross held a charity event at the Waterfront Marriott in Morgantown featuring local cuisine from around the Mountain State.

This was the 11th annual “Tastes of West Virginia” with proceeds going towards the American Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts and their home fire campaign.

The dinner featured gourmet specialties provided by the best restaurants from around the mountain state.