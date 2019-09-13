American Red Cross installing smoke detectors for free

MORGANTOWN, W.Va .- Local American Red Cross members are offering free smoke detector installations.

North Central West Virginians can call to schedule a day and time for a team to come out and install smoke detectors in their homes for no charge.

Team members will also go over safety precautions and how to prepare for potential emergencies.

“Home fires are the most common disaster that the American Red Cross responds to. We actually respond to more home fires collectively than hurricane disasters. It affects more people, so we want to make communities safer,” said executive director Jason Keeling. “Five years ago we started installing free smoke alarms across the country, and we’ve actually saved over 500 lives across the nation and over 25 in West Virginia.”

For more on how to receive a free installation, call 844-216-8286.

