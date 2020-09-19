An update on West Virginia’s RISE program, total of 226 homes completed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Contractors with the West Virginia RISE program completed have the final inspection on two additional projects this week. This brings the total number of completed homes to 226.

Currently, there are 31 homes in active construction through four different contractors in the housing program. Of the 31 homes in active construction, 27 are reconstruction projects, one is a rehabilitation project and three are mobile home units. Six of the projects are in demolition.

There are currently 183 active cases in the RISE West Virginia Program.

The current breakdown by construction type include:

226 homes are complete

134 cases require total reconstruction

3 cases require some form of rehabilitation actions

40 cases require new mobile home replacement

The Clearance and Demolition program case completion remains at eight total projects. There are 258 projects in the active case management process, and 80 of those are in environmental review process. The Clearance and Demolition program is still accepting applications in all counties affected by the 2016 flood.

VOAD crews continue to work on the 21st and 22nd bridge home projects this week. Currently VOAD has 67 bridge projects in the case management process.

Of the 67 bridge projects:

20 have been completed

2 are in active construction

11 are being assessed for eligibility

2 are undergoing damage assessment

9 are pending engineering design

5 are awaiting completed permits

5 are waiting for client signature to authorize construction

13 are waiting for volunteer construction to begin

Any families who feel they still have any unmet needs or who are looking for an update on their case are urged to contact the new VOAD office over the phone at 304-553-0927 or through email at DisasterRecovery@wv.gov. A hotline is also available for anyone needing to report fraud with regard to the RISE West Virginia program at 1-866-WVWATCH (1-866-989-2824).