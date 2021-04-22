Animal Friends of Barbour County hosts Adopt-a-thon

BELINGTON W.Va. – The world’s largest pet adoption event is happening, in part, in Barbour county.



Animal Friends of Barbour County has partnered with North Shore Animal League to participate on the 2021 Tour for Life.



The event is a week long life saving pet adoption at the shelter.



This year’s event looks a little different because of COVID. Adoptions will be by appointment only. Those interested can fill out an application and view animals that are up for adoption on the shelter’s website.



“We depend on that partnership with North Shore because they come in and rescue our cats and kittens and for us to maintain a 100% no kill shelter you have to keep the cats and kitten moving out of state,” Kim Delauder of Animal Friends of Barbour County said.



Tour for Life 2021 will run throughout March and April with week-long events in 53 cities and towns in 37 states to find homes for animals.



For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit their website here.