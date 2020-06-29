Annual ‘Father-Son Baseball Tournament’ held in Bridgeport over the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – It was championship Sunday at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex, beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday, the “Father and Son Tournaments” hosted several baseball teams from U8 through U18.

Baseball was approved to resume in early June and this tournament was one of the first opportunities for most teams to to compete.

​​Most players were having individual training sessions over the last several months but no competitive team play was allowed. Travel teams attended from all over West Virginia Ohio, Maryland, and Pennsylvania to participate.

“This has been great. It’s the first weekend we were able to host a tournament here in West Virginia because of the COVID-19 stuff going on,” said Tournament Coordinator Robert Marra. “Opening up baseball back on the 8th on June was great, and unfortnately the weather didnt want to cooperate very much this weekend, but it looks like hopefully we’re going to get to finish up on a high note.”​​

Marra, along side two friends, started the “Father Son Tournaments” as a way to carry on traditions of playing baseball with their own sons. This was the fourth year in a row they have held the tournament in Bridgeport and they explained they were glad that the pandemic didn’t stop this annual tradition from happening.

“My boys are done playing in college now, but Paul and Terry, they have sons that are in high school, high school age, so we have been through baseball with our sons, so kind of continuing that tradition on is why we are here,” said Marra. “We have been working with the city of Bridgeport, with health department, even with the folks in Fairmont, just trying to follow the proper guideline, its been a challenge.”​​

Families and friends cheered on teams from the outfield fences, six feet away from each other to limit the amount of people inside the ballpark. For those who were more at risk for catching the virus, the event organizers had a live stream set up on two of the fields.

The next Father and Son Tournament held in Bridgeport will be the weekend of July 10th-12th, for more information on tournaments you can visit their website or their Facebook page.