Annual pepperoni roll eating contest raises money for the United Way of Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – My Little Cupcake hosted the third annual Bridgeport Pepperoni Roll Eating Contest at the Benedum Civic Center, Tuesday evening.

The contestant who raised the most money and consumed the most pepperoni rolls received a trophy and a years supply of cupcakes.

All proceeds from the event go to the United Way of Harrison County to help complete the campaign goal of $800,000.

“One-hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to the organizations that we fund and we’re very proud of that, so that’s just another way for people to come together and have a good time but at the same time give back to the community,” said Brad Riffee, Community Impact Director of the United Way of Harrison County.

The winner of this year’s pepperoni roll eating contest was Michael Secret, consuming 22 ounces of pepperoni rolls, and Joey Spatafore, raising $1,500 for the United Way of Harrison County.