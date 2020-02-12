Annual Soar Award Ceremony held at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University hosted its annual Soar Awards Ceremony Tuesday evening, which welcomes incoming freshman and provides students and families with information for their first year of college.

Representatives from financial aid, student life and housing were also in attendance to help smooth the transition.

Freshman who attended the event were also eligible for a $500 renewable scholarship, as long as they met admissions requirements.

“Students should choose Fairmont State University because of the small class sizes, individualized attention, very affordable tuition and fee costs, one of the most affordable in the state of West Virginia,” said Chris Sharps, Senior Director of Recruitment.

Fairmont State University has a few more upcoming opportunities for incoming freshman to attend and receive a Soar Scholarship.