Annual Ugly Sweater 5K held in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Highland-Clarksburg Hospital held its 4th annual Ugly Sweater 5K.

The hospital hosts this event each year to help fund the programs and services they provide to patients.

Hospital officials say, they organize these events to raise awareness for mental health needs as they continue to provide access to mental health professionals in North Central West Virginia.

“We offer a lot of programs at our hospital to help people that are suffering with mental illness and addiction issues and things like that, so it’s important for people to come out and kind of support that and help our community,” said Schyler Samples, Media Specialist at Highland-Clarksburg Hospital.

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital provides patients of all ages various treatments for mental health needs.