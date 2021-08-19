Another day, another sharp COVID-19 spike in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Public health officials are now blaming the Delta variant of COVID-19 as the main reason for the spread.

Since just yesterday, the state has logged 970 new positive cases. There are more than 8,100 active cases, a nearly ten-fold increase from early July. West Virginia has now passed the 3,000 mark for the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Doctors say the Delta variant is 1,000 times more infectious than the original COVID-19 strain and spreads fast to those closest to you.

“Homes, family, friends, indoor settings. I mean, it’s just a time that West Virginians need to take particular care and caution. And that’s why it’s so important to have people consider getting fully vaccinated right now,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Dr. Marsh said the Delta variant spreads even faster than Chicken Pox and is even more lethal. The has health workers doubling back and checking on nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Even though 90% of people age 65 and over in West Virginia are fully vaccinated, some are getting COVID-19 anyway, in so-called breakthrough cases.

“We’re looking very hard at our nursing homes again, as we did at the beginning of this pandemic. Approximately 53% of our breakthrough cases now are in nursing homes. That is very concerning to us,” said Bill Crouch, West Virginia DHHR Secretary.

As of Wednesday’s media briefing, there were outbreaks at 17 long-term care facilities.

“West Virginia was well-ahead of the initial problem, by testing and vaccinating all nursing home patients and workers, and continues to do so,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.