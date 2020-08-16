Appalachian Mini Golf set to open soon in Morgantown Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There is a veteran-owned new business coming to the Morgantown Mall soon and its called Appalachian Mini Golf.

The 18-hole indoor course, which will change themes every season, will officially open its doors in the next week. Marines Jamie Summerlin and John Tokarz own the place and say they are excited to bring some fun for all ages to the region. Over the weekend, they had a soft opening and invited friends and family to come to try it out before their grand opening.

“(We) wanted to get some feedback on the new facility and see the response,” Summerlin said. “Everybody that went through had a great time, there was some great constructive criticism that people had for us to be able to take and tweak some things we needed. But overall it was a great experience yesterday, we had a few people come through today to take a look at some of the changes we made based on the feedback yesterday.”

Summerlin said when their doors are officially open all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of customers and employees. He said masks will be required and there will be a limited capacity so that social distancing can be enforced.

Appalachian Mini Golf is in association with Appalachian Axe Co., which is owned by Tokarz. In fact, the latter is a few stores down in the mall and the co-owners said they hope the two venues can be a source for fun for people in the region.

To find out more about when the grand opening will be and everything that is going on at Appalachian Mini Golf you can visit their Facebook page or website, Summerlin said.