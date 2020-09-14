‘Appreciation Week’ celebrates the nation’s truck drivers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is officially underway for 2020.

The West Virginia Trucking Association says the week-long celebration, which began Sunday, Sept. 13, takes on a special meaning this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the trucking industry has worked through the pandemic to keep the economy going by delivering essential goods from food and fuel to medicine and clothing.

“Our nation’s professional truck drivers deliver for America in the most important ways, and they are deserving of our praise, recognition, and appreciation,” said Traci Nelson, President of the West Virginia Trucking Association. “We’re proud to work in an industry filled with so many honorable people, none more so than the American truck driver. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to recognize their hard work and dedication during this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.”

The West Virginia Trucking Association and American Trucking Associations say there are more than 3.5 million professional truck drivers nationwide, including more than 34,000 in West Virginia. Truck drivers across the country safely transport 10 billion tons of goods and products every year, which accounts for 70% of America’s total annual freight. 80% of U.S. communities depend solely on trucking to deliver goods, according to the WV Trucking Association.

For more information on the trucking industry or National Truck Driver 2020, visit www.ntdaw.org.