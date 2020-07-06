Arrest made in July 4 stabbing incident in Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged as a result of a stabbing incident in Shinnston on July 4.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Shinnston Police Department, on July 4, officers were called to a residence on Maloy Court in Shinnston in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim “lying on the ground with a stab wound,” and he told officers that Mary Kovar, 45, of Shinnston, had stabbed him “during a verbal altercation,” officers said.

Kovar has been charged with unlawful wounding. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.