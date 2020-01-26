Arthurdale Heritage, Inc. hosted Food for Preston Benefit Concert

ARTHURDALE, W.Va.- Preston County community members were able to enjoy live music, food provided by Pies & Pints and beer from local breweries Saturday evening in support of the Aurthurdale Heritage’s annual benefit concert.

Admission for this year’s concert was the donation of a winter clothing item or a monetary gift.

The High Street Jazz Band, Appalachian Sound Syndicate, and an acoustic group, all performed at the benefit concert.

AmeriCorps Member Meredith Dreistadt said this is Arthurdale Heritage’s second year putting on this benefit concert to help provide for those in need during the winter.

“This year we just sort of expanded the idea so instead of just shoes this year were accepting anything,” said Dreistadt.

The Arthurdale Heritage Inc. chooses to hold this benefit concert at the Arthurdale Heritage facility each year because of the history behind the almost 100 year old building.

All the proceeds from the concert are going to Food for Preston and School Stores of Preston County.

The purpose for this is to help restock the school stores and to provide clothing for children in need during the winter.