Arthurdale Heritage Inc. receives $5,000 grant from NEH

ARTHURDALE, W.Va. – West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced a $5,000 grant for Arthurdale Heritage, Inc. from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

Arthurdale Heritage, Inc. is dedicated to preserving the historic town of Arthurdale, which was established in 1934 as a homestead community for West Virginians in Preston County and the Scott’s Run area, Captio said in a press release.

“I am pleased this historic town and organization received support from the NEH to continue their great work in preserving West Virginian and American history for generations to come,” Captio said in the release”

“West Virginia is a state rich with culture and history. Arthurdale is a great example of the history that is preserved in the Mountain State, and I’m glad to see NEH undertaking this initiative. I look forward to future generations learning more about this part of our state.”