Athletic events at WVU suspended until March 22

All athletic events at West Virginia University will be suspended by the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics through March 22, Athletic Directory Shane Lyons announced Thursday.

The suspension includes upcoming baseball series at Texas Tech originally slated for this weekend, Friday’s gymnastics meet against Maryland and Kentucky as well as the Big 12 Conference Gymnastics Championships that were scheduled for March 21 in the WVU Coliseum. All tennis, track and golf events will also be affected.

“I want our student-athletes, coaches and fans to be safe and for our department to follow the recommendations of the medical professionals. This is a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our University, community, teams and support staff,” Lyons said. “The situation is fluid and we will monitor it daily to make the best decisions for all involved.”

In addition, there will be no recruiting visits on campus until March 22 — either official or unofficial — and the situation will be reevaluated daily as the deadline approaches.