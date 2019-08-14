Attorney General Morrisey helps reach settlement shutting down organization accused of falsely claiming to help military members

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that he has helped reach a multi-state settlement that has shut down a for-profit company that allegedly misled consumers about its support for military service numbers.

Hearts 2 Heroes Inc., doing business as Active Duty Support Services Inc., made door-to-door sales of “care packages,” which they would seemingly send on behalf of patriotic Americans to service members overseas, according to a release from the Attorney General’s Office.

In the release, Attorney General Morrisey alleged that the company violated state consumer protection and charitable solicitation laws by misrepresenting the nature of the business, misrepresenting the delivery of care packages purchased and misusing donated funds.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

“No company should prey upon the generosity of patriotic West Virginians who want to support our military servicemen and women,” Morrisey said. “We stopped this unlawful practice to ensure no consumer is taken advantage of.”

The Attorney General’s Office said that in West Virginia, at least 514 residents gave checks to company representatives. At least 56 checks written to the business had the words “charity,” “contribution” or “donation noted in the memo section, indicating consumers clearly believe they were donating to a legitimate charity.

Morrisey also alleged that the care packages were delivered to military bases in the United States and not overseas as represented, if they were delivered at all.

Hearts 2 Heroes’ staff allegedly misrepresented themselves to consumers as veterans or volunteers, according to the release. Some staff also allegedly “skimmed” cash donations for personal use.

The Attorney General’s Office said the settlement requires termination of the business and bans its owners from engaging in charitable solicitations or working for a charitable organizations.

West Virginia reached the settlement with Hearts 2 Heroes along with the Attorney Generals of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to the release.