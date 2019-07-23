Attorney General Morrisey meets with leaders in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with community leaders at the Ruby Community Center in Morgantown on Tuesday to discuss growth within Monongalia County.

The day started with a round table discussion about current issues in the area, mainly the drug epidemic, and how to improve the quality of live for people in the county.

Morrisey then joined the group for a tour of some local properties. He said it is important for him to be able to speak with people affected by decisions coming out of Charleston.

“Our office has a number of different tools that we try to make available to ensure that there’s stability in the regulatory and the business climate, and it’s so important to learn about everything that’s happening,” said Morrisey. “Because then if there’s a way that I can help out, I can step in. So today I’m listening to a lot of people, we’re going to do a tour of some of the developments here, and find out ways that we can assist.”

Morrisey also said his main goal is to make sure that he does whatever he can to help Monongalia County grow economically.