Attorney General Morrisey Warns College Students of Identity Theft Dangers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges college students to use caution as another school year begins and sensitive information is shared.

College is the first time many young adults are on their own and in charge of their personal affairs, which makes them susceptible to scammers. Identity thieves may take advantage of students’ newfound freedom to try and access personal and sensitive information.

“College students may forget how important it is to safeguard personal information,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Not doing so can cause a lot of unwanted issues and headaches down the road as it may make them vulnerable to identity theft.”

Students should use strong passwords to protect access to devices and never share or leave personal information on display. Billing statements and other sensitive information should be shredded or kept secure rather than keeping them indefinitely.

Some social media sites and email services allow users to set a two-factor authentication that requires them to verify each login. This will let students know if an unauthorized person attempts to access their account.

The Attorney General’s Office issued this advice as part of the sixth annual Off to College Consumer Protection Week. To learn about consumer protection efforts in West Virginia, click here.