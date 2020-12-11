Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted the police after receiving death threats

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey notified police after receiving death threats related to his decision to join an effort that urges the U.S. Supreme Court to consider what he describes as “irregularities and unconstitutional actions in this year’s election,” according to a press release

The Attorney General reported that office staff received two death threats Thursday. One caller threatened to “slit the throat of an office receptionist”. The other called for the “potential execution of the Attorney General and anyone who assisted in the filing,” according to the Attorney General.

“Threats of violence have no place in a civil society,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We appreciate hearing the broad and diverse views of our constituents, however, we will not tolerate threats to our staff. Death threats are very serious, and we will not hesitate to turn over any such report to Capitol Police for investigation. Our office cherishes its hard-working staff, who have been working tirelessly this week to hear out concerned constituents and respond in an appropriate manner. These dedicated public servants do not deserve death threats.”