Attorney General Patrick Morrisey tours WVU Medicine Center for Hope and Healing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hosted a round table discussion Tuesday at the newly opened West Virginia University Center for Hope and Healing with addiction and recovery groups in Monongalia County.

Morrisey and officials discussed the addiction crisis plaguing the Mountain State. The state as a whole is facing an epidemic and staff at the Center for Hope and Healing say most families have a loved one who has been affected by either the opioid crisis, methamphetamine, and alcohol.

“The Center for Hope and Healing has been open since March. We are a long-term residential facility 28-day program; we have 30 beds on that side. We also have a withdraw management program that serves 12 guests at a time; So, we do acute detox on that side,” said Leah Brown, Interim Director of the Center for Hope and Healing.

The Center for Hope and Healing says that it’s important for the state to house more facilities like theirs. Currently, there are very few addiction and recovery centers located within the state and the center hopes that more will open and provide services to those in need.