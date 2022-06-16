ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Augusta Heritage Center is now operating under its own 501(c)(3), as a non-profit organization, in partnership with Davis & Elkins College.

They have purchased the historic Wilt Building, at the corner of Davis and Third Avenue, which was built in 1898 and served as the original opera house in Elkins. They are currently applying for funding to revitalize the building.

Augusta Heritage Center Executive Director Seth Young said that the move to downtown Elkins will help them serve the community all year round.

“It is very important that you know and understand your own culture, and have context for the complex tapestry that is West Virginia, some of these techniques and some of this knowledge is in danger of dying out with the people that it held within, and so it’s so important to pass that knowledge on to the next generation so that it is not lost,” Young said.

The Augusta Heritage Center summer program on the Davis & Elkins College campus starts on July 10. Registration for classes is still open; online registration is available on their website.