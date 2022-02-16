TENNERTON, W.Va. – The state swim meet begins on Thursday in Morgantown and the Buckhannon-Upshur swimmers are hungry for state titles.

BU junior standout, Cadence Vincent, is a four-time state champion and is gunning for her third-straight state title in the 50 freestyle.

Vincent is seeded first in the event after a regional win and hasn’t yet raced against the two opponents seeded below her.

“Right now it’s just about the little things like my start and my turn, that’s what I’ve been focusing on. That’s my favorite event so that’s the highlight of the meet for me. I know in the 50 you don’t drop that much time every meet so it’s kind of been discouraging me at the same time but I’m really excited to see if I can drop time,” Vincent said.

Vincent is also apart of the girls 200 medley relay team who looks to get back on top. The relay won two seasons ago but fell short last year.

Junior swimmer Preston Bennett is searching for his first state title.

Bennett blew away the competition in the regional meet, posting personal records and new meet records in the 200 and 500 freestyle.

Unlike Vincent, Bennett has seen his nearest competitors seeded above him but has more confidence this time around.

“I definitely feel a lot more confident going into this meet instead of what I did last year. I’ve already beaten my time from last year this year so I do feel a lot more confident going in. I know what I have to do to win a state title and just executing it is what my goal is,” Bennett said.

