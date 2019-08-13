Breaking News
Baby Shark cereal is coming to stores…doo doo doo doo doo doo

Baby Shark cereal, which is a Kellogg’s product, is coming to stores in August and September.

The cereal, looking to capitalize off of the popularity of the children’s song of the same name, will first be sold in two-packs at all Sam’s Club stores, according to a press release.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 17, the two-packs, which according to store officials will be enough for Mommy, Daddy, Baby, Grandma and Grandpa Shark, will sell for $5.98.

In September, single boxes will be available at select Walmart stores, officials said.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, free samples will be available at all Sam’s Club locations from 10:00 a.m. until supplies run out.

The limited edition cereal is described as “berry fin-tastic flavored rings floating with marshmallows and deliver a delicious splash of flavor that doesn’t miss the boat.”

