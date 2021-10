MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, the rainy weather forced organizers cancel the “Balloons Over Morgantown” event.

The annual event sends dozens of hot air balloons into the sky twice a day for an entire weekend. However, organizers called off both the 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. balloon launches because of the weather. The 4 p.m. launch on Friday was also canceled.

There is still one launch scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday morning pending the weather conditions.