Balloons Over Morgantown: NightGlow

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Sky line will be filled with colorful hot air balloons this weekend as the The annual Balloons Over Morgantown Festival is underway and kicked off with the first event of the weekend at the Morgantown Mall.

The annual NightGlow took place Thursday evening as balloonists inflated their balloons for the community to see.

Credit: Shayla Klein

Credit: Shayla Klein



Credit: Shayla Klein

Credit: Shayla Klein

Credit: Shayla Klein

Credit: Shayla Klein



Credit: Shayla Klein



Credit: Shayla Klein

Once it was dark, balloonists lit up their balloons, lighting up the night sky as members of the community watched in amazement.

“It’s a kind of magic thing, I can’t describe it but it’s something that just captures the imagination,” said Andy Claydon, event organizer.

There are five launches scheduled for the weekend and will be held at the Morgantown Airport, weather permitting. The launches will happen at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and only at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Those in the Morgantown area over the next few days, may see a few hot air balloons taking flight.