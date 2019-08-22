Breaking News
Barbour County community holds candlelight vigil for Marcus Fagons

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A candlelight vigil was held at the Barbour County Courthouse Wednesday to honor Marcus Fagons, who was shot and killed by his wife earlier this month.

An, overwhelming turnout surprised the family and reminded them of the impact Fagons left on the community.

“He was funny, he was honest, he didn’t care who it was, he would be there for you in a heartbeat. He would give you the shirt off his back, he was friendly, he was just one in a million, his smile could light up any room,” said Selena Fagons, Marcus’ little sister.

Fagons’ family said they’re thankful for the community’s support as they continue to deal with their loss.

