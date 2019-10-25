Barbour County man facing multiple charges following foot chase through woods

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County man has been arrested after deputies said he led them on a foot chase through the woods while he had drugs in his possession.

John Jones III

On Thursday, October 24, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department went to a residence on White Oak Lane to speak with a woman about an investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said that upon arriving to the residence, they were notified by another deputy via radio that a man, who was later identified as John Jones III, 32, of Philippi, was running out of the back of the trailer and into the woods. Deputies then ran behind the trailer, observed Jones running down a hill through the woods and commanded him to stop, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they continued to chase Jones through the woods until they caught up with him in a field, where he laid down after officers pointed tasers at him and ordered him to do so. Jones was then taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Upon taking Jones into custody, deputies said they discovered he had two warrants for his arrest in Barbour County and one out of Harrison County. Deputies then conducted a search of Jones and located a black zip-up bag containing a glass smoking device and a clear crystal-like substance believed by deputies to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint. Deputies said they also found a green glass container with a green leafy substance believed by them to be marijuana inside of it.

Jones has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of fleeing on foot (obstructing,) according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. His bail has been set at $15,012.