Barbour County man sentenced to home confinement after crash that killed a father & daughter

Dexter Skidmore

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Barbour County man who pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent homicide after he was involved in a crash that left a father and his daughter dead was sentenced in Harrison County Magistrate Court on Friday.

Dexter Skidmore was driving a water truck when it drove into traffic on Route 50 in 2018, causing a seven-vehicle accident. The accident resulted in the deaths of 48-year-old Michael Moore and his 17-year-old daughter Braylie Moore, both of Shinnston. Five other people were injured in the accident.

Scene of the 7-vehicle accident involving Skidmore, on June 19, 2018

Skidmore pleaded guilty to both charges of negligent homicide on May 29. As part of Skidmore’s plea agreement, the state took no position on his sentencing on Friday and did not offer an opinion on what it should be.

Skidmore’s lawyer asked for probation, however Magistrate Mark Gorby sentenced Skidmore to one year of home confinement for each count of negligent homicide. Skidmore’s sentences will be served concurrently, meaning they will be served at the same time. Skidmore was also ordered to pay a $100 fine and court costs.

Skidmore’s sentencing occurred exactly one year and two days since the crash that resulted in the deaths of Michael and Braylie Moore on June 19, 2018.