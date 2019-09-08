Barbour County restaurant throws party for one year anniversary

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Wanderlust in Philippi celebrated its one year anniversary on Saturday with a birthday party.

Wanderlust means “a strong desire to travel.” owner Adam Starks said he is happy to have been able to communicate this message through his business over the past year.

“The concept is simply bringing the world to us in the form of food, tea, coffee and the likes and celebrating local culture as well, whether it’s beer, wine, or entertainment in the form of comedy and mostly music,” said Starks.

The restaurant is currently making an effort to branch out and show the community all it has to offer.

“We’re branded as a coffee house and a wine lounge, but we’re really so much more than that. We have an excellent menu. You can check us out on Google or Facebook or Instagram and see the array of choices that we have,” said Starks.

The one year celebration featured performances from three different genres of music through Donna Frost, Miss Freddye’s Homecookin’ Band, and Full Cirkle.

“Music is good for the soul, whether you’re listening through headphones or, in our preference, live music, we just like for people to come out and have a good time-eat good food, hang out with friends and be present in the moment. That’s really what wanderlust is about is bringing joy, for lack of a better term, to the masses,” said Starks.

Wanderlust is located on North Main Street in Philippi and is open seven days a week.