Barbour County woman sentenced for methamphetamine charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Barbour County woman has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine distribution charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Chelsey Farley, 27, of Philippi, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in August 2018. Farley admitted to possessing crystal meth, also known as “Ice,” in November 2016 in Barbour County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided over this case.