PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — One-hundred and twelve red carnations now decorate the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” Soldiers’ Memorial in Philippi.

The American Legion Post 44 celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the dedication of the memorial on the front lawn of the Barbour County Courthouse.

Post 44 Acting Commander Michael Rexroad explained the significance of the ceremony.

“There is 112 names on the, on the monument from World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and they’re all from Barbour County,” Rexroad said. “Every name on that monument is somebody that left Barbour County to go to either Europe, or Afghanistan, or Vietnam and these places, and Korea, to be able to fight for our freedom and that’s why it’s really important for us to be able to honor our fallen and to honor our family members of our fallen.”

A red carnation for each fallen soldier was placed in a memorial wreath while retired Circuit Court Judge Alan D. Moats read the names of the young men and women who gave their lives in service of the county from World War I to the present. WV Secretary of State Mac Warner was also in attendance to help honor those fallen soldiers.

“My grandfather fought in that war, my father fought in the second World War, I was in uniform for 20-some years fighting the Cold War and my children are now fighting in this Global War on Terror,” Warner said. “So, your question was, what does it mean to me. This means everything to me, to be invited, to be a part of this and to see so many Legionnaires and Veterans of Foreign Wars being recognized here today. It’s really heartwarming and to see the community rally around that. This is Americana right here, America at its finest right here.”

A full list of the Doughboy Memorial Fallen Soldier names can be found on the Barbour County Commission’s website.