10th Annual 5K Turkey Trot held at Belington Wellness Center

BELINGTON, W.Va. – The Barbour Community Health Association’s Belington Wellness Center held its 10th Annual 5k Turkey Trot on Saturday morning.

“It’s so exciting,” Eric Ruf, CEO of Barbour Community Health Association said. “It’s been such a nice event. It started out as a small event, but we had close to 100 runners and participants today. And, it’s just been a great service to the community over the years that we’ve done this.”

Finish line of the race

Ruf said all of the proceeds raised from the event will be split between two organizations in the county.

And, he said, Barbour Community Health Association will match all the monetary donations.

“The first half of the proceeds will go to Heart and Hand Ministries here in Barbour County, which has a food pantry program for the needy in our community,” Ruf said. “And so, we always want to support them. They’re a great organization.”

The second half of the donations will go to Belington Presbyterian Church.

Belington Presbyterian Church

“They do a Thanksgiving Day meal every year and feed about 400 people,” Ruf said. “And so, we wanted to be a part of that and help them provide that service to this community.”

While the event was not canceled in 2020, Ruf said, it was a virtual race, which is not the same. People went out and ran their 5k and 1-mile runs on their own.

“We even had some people do their 5k on a treadmill last year,” Ruf said. “We’re so — we’re excited to be back in life and in-person this year.”

At the end of the race, there were awards for different age groups and categories, Ruf said.

“We’ve got medals for them,” Ruf said. “And then, we’ll just kind of recognize those participants and especially thank them for their time and their donations to those two worthy charities that we’re trying to support today.”

Race medals

Ruf said if you would like to donate to the two charities, Barbour Community Health Association will “be happy” to collect them.

“We need food donations, you know, things that can go to the food pantry at Heart and Hand Ministries, or donations to the church,” Ruf said. “Monetary donations are always welcome too at any time.”