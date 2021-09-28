10th Annual 5K Turkey Trot to be held at Belington Wellness Center

BELINGTON, W.Va. — The Barbour Community Health Association’s Belington Wellness Center will be holding its 10th Annual 5k Turkey Trot on Nov. 6.

The 5k will be held on a mostly flat course at the Belington Wellness Center. Walkers and runners of all ages are welcome.

Participants will be divided by age, as follows:

10 and under

11 to 19

20 to 29

30 to 39

40 to 49

50 to 59

60 and up

The schedule will be as such:

7:45am – 8:45am: Registration

9:00am: 5K Turkey Trot Begins

9:15am: 1-mile Fun Trot Begins

10:15am: Race awards ceremony and raffle giveaway

The event benefits the Heart and Hand House, Belington Presbyterian Church and other charitable organizations.

“We’re thrilled to be able to host this event once again as it benefits so many in the community,” said Scott Nesland, PA-C of Myers Clinic. “The Heart and Hand House and Belington Presbyterian Church do so much for the communities of the county, such as serving hundreds of residents during Thanksgiving. We would not pass up on an opportunity to help out.”

Awards will be given to the top finishers in each age category. A turkey will be awarded to the overall male and female winner. Those with the top 3 best Fall-themed outfits will also receive awards.

To register, call the Belington Wellness Center at 304-823-1800 or email snesland@barbourhealth.org.