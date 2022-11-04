ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Barbour County men were sentenced Thursday for federal meth charges in separate 2022 incidents.

Joseph Dadisman

Joseph Dadisman, 50, of Philippi was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in June 2021 in Barbour County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

Dadisman was arrested on June 29, 2021, after Barbour County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped him on his motorcycle in Philippi and found more than a pound of meth in the sidesaddle, according to the criminal complaint filed against him at the time of the arrest.

He was later indicted on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Austin Robinson

Austin Robinson, 23, of Belington, was sentenced to 21 months of incarceration, just under two years.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, Robinson pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, admitting to selling the drug back in April 2021 in Barbour County.

He faced up to 20 years in prison for the charge.

Robinson was arrested in November 2021 along with 40 other people as part of a nearly three-year investigation that was code-named “Operation Tarnished Ridge.” He was one of 21 people charged federally. The 20 others faced state charges.

More than 50 firearms, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were seized during the operation, Bureau of Alchohol, Tobacco and Firearms officials announced at the time.