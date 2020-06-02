2020 edition of Barbour County Fair is canceled

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Officials have announced that the 2020 edition of the Barbour County Fair has been canceled.

The Fair Board and the Barbour County Commission made the announcement on Facebook. This was set to be the 45th edition of the fair. The decision was not made lightly, but “the health and safety of our community takes precedence during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials said.

The annual event, held in late August and early September, is “one of the largest, oldest and best-known fairs in the state of West Virginia,” organizers said.

The fair is set to resume in 2021, officials said.