PHILIPPI, W.Va. — The 33rd Annual Blue & Gray Reunion in Philippi runs from June 2 to June 5 for the 161st anniversary of the first land battle of the Civil War.

Blue & Gray Reunion Committee Chair Linda Proudfoot grew up in Philippi and attended the 100th-anniversary reunion 61 years ago. She talked about why this event is important to her.

“[To] share our heritage, because this is an 1861 battlefield, those of us grew up in town lived on a battlefield,” Proudfoot said.

June 3 was Walking History Day; events were scheduled all day from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., and as part of Walking History Day, pedestrians were allowed to walk across the Historic Philippi Covered Bridge.

A complete schedule of all events for the Blue and Gray Reunion can be found here. You might find some characters on the streets of Philippi this weekend. We ran into Ulysses S. Grant.

“I’ll be here all weekend at my headquarters to meet and greet, answer questions for people if they have questions about my life or my family, friends of mine that I made at West Point. I’d be happy to talk about those things, and talk about Mr. Lincoln, and just share knowledge, and maybe dispel some myths along the way,” Grant said.

On Sunday, the reenactment of the first land battle of the Civil War will start at the Philippi Covered Bridge. Participants will gather at 1:30 p.m., and the battle will make its way down Main Street starting at 2 p.m.